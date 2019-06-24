Two Clarendon Hall student athletes receive All State award

Two Clarendon Hall athletes Amberly Way and Bailey Corbett received All State awards from the High School Sports Report for softball on Sunday at their Spring banquet at Seawells in Columbia.

Amberly Way a rising freshmen pitcher finished with a .561 batting average with 19 RBI’s, 2 home runs and 23 runs scored. She had record of 11-9 with 151 strikeouts.

Bailey Corbett a rising junior short stop finished with a .439 batting average, 13 RBI’s and 19 runs scored.