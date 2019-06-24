Driggers named All State Softball player

SC High School Sports Report for spring sports for 2019.

Kinsley Driggers, from East Clarendon High School, was honored as All State Softball player for 2019. Banquet was held Sunday at Seawell’s in Columbia.

Kinsley finished her senior year at East Clarendon with batting average of .437, 31 hits, 6 home runs and 32 RBI. Also 29 Home runs for four years playing at EC. Her coach calls her “Special K”