College of Charleston Spring 2019 Commencement

CHARLESTON, SC– The College of Charleston celebrated Spring 2019 Commencement with three ceremonies on May 10 & 11, 2019. The following local students were among more than 1,700 bachelor’s degree and master’s degree candidates who participated in the iconic annual event in the College’s historic Cistern Yard:

Lindsay Lloyd, of Charleston, SC, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

David Geddings, of Manning, SC, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.