Pets of the week

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 2:04 pm

“Momo” is a 3 year old female Domestic Medium Hair cat. Momo is up to date on all of her vaccinations, spayed, and tested negative for Feline Leukemia and Aids. She is friendly, and gets along with other cats. All of her kittens have found homes, but Momo is still looking for her forever home! She would make a great addition to your family! Second Chance Animal Shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 am to 3:30 pm if you would like to come and meet Momo. They currently have a $50 adoption fee for our adult cats, $75 adoption fee for our teenage cats, and $100 for their kittens.