Pets of the week
by Nigel Johnson | June 23, 2019 11:00 am
Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm
“Mary” is a 2 year old female Sheppard/Hound mix. She is current on all of her vaccinations, has been spayed, and tested negative for heartworms. Mary was very shy and timid when she first came to the shelter, but each day she is coming out of her shell more and more. Mary is getting better each day with walking on a leash! She is looking for a family that will continue to work with her, and help her continue to gain confidence! If you are interested in adopting Mary, you can get pre-approved by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.