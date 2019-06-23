Clarendon County Adult Education receives grant

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 1:57 pm

Left to Right: Rhounette Simon, Jacquie Corbett, Ruth Maple, Ann Cutter, Wendell Robinson, Lara Kolb, Kim Driggers, Fran McFaddin, Jennie Simmons

by JOHNNY WEEKS

jweeks.editor.mt@gmail.com

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded Clarendon County Adult Education an $8000 grant to support adult literacy in May from The Dollar General Literacy Foundation. This local grant award is part of more than $8.3 million in grants awarded to more than 1,000 schools, nonprofits and organizations across the 44 states that Dollar General serves.

“We are very excited to partner with the Dollar General Literacy Foundation again to engage our students in Adult Education and the community of Clarendon County,” says Lara Kolb, Director of Clarendon County Adult Education. “If you ever wonder about that extra $1 or $2 they ask you about at check out, well, it stays here,” adds Kolb. This year’s grant is an increase of $1000 from the previous year, and only twelve other programs in S.C. receive the award.

According to Kolb, funds will be used to provide instruction for students working toward a high school or career-readiness credential.

“During our 2018-2019 school-year, we continued implementation of federal legislation, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), which requires adult education to provide both academic and career guidance for our students. With these funds, we will continue our partnerships with local agencies and service providers to identify goals and career pathways for enrollees in our program. We are happy that we can work with Dollar General to make a difference in the future in our community,” Kolb said.

“We are honored to fund literacy and education initiatives, which support our mission of Serving Others,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation celebrated its 25thanniversary in 2018 and a legacy of helping people improve their lives through literacy and education. Including this grant, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has provided more than $154 million in funding to help more than 10 million people. We believe these programs can have a positive impact on the communities we serve and we look forward to continuing to partner with organizations dedicated to making a difference in the lives of millions of Americans.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education.Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $154 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

About Clarendon County Adult Education

Clarendon County Adult Education recently celebrated the graduation of 16 students from its three sites in Clarendon County. The program will operate with a full schedule of day and evening classes beginning Monday, August 26. We will continue to offer free career readiness testing for the public on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. beginning August 1. Please contact the Adult Ed office 803-473-2531, ext 644 for more information.

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $154 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 10 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, visit www.dgliteracy.org .

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 75 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day!® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 14,609 stores in 44 states as of March 2, 2018. In addition to high-quality, private brands, Dollar General sells products from America’s most-trusted brands such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo.