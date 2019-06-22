Trees and power lines blocking roads
by Johnny Weeks | June 22, 2019 7:40 pm
Last Updated: June 22, 2019 at 7:56 pm
Gibbons Street is blocked near SC 260. Power lines and trees across roadway. Calls of others being reported along many roads.
