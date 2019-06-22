ManningLive

Trees and power lines blocking roads

by | June 22, 2019 7:40 pm

Last Updated: June 22, 2019 at 7:56 pm

Gibbons Street is blocked near SC 260. Power lines and trees across roadway. Calls of others being reported along many roads.

 

 

