F3 events available in Turbeville

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 1:30 pm

By Chris Edge

scedge890@gmail.com

Saturday, June 15, 2019, 33 men from the Manning, Sumter, Florence, and Turbeville areas met to launch a new men’s workout location in Turbeville called F3 Speed Trap.

F3 is a national organization that brings men together for free bootcamp workouts and the opportunity for manly fellowship and leadership growth. Started in Charlotte, NC in 2012 by Dave Redding and Tim Whitmire, this grassroots program has spread from the Queen City all the way to the Emerald City in Seattle, WA and many places in between. F3 stands for Fitness, Fellowship, and Faith and is free to any man over the age of 18.

F3 Turbeville’s next workout will be on Tuesday at 5:30 am on the practice field of East Clarendon High/Middle School.