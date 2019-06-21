Town of Turbeville to receive grant funding

Last Updated: June 19, 2019 at 2:06 pm

In a letter dated June 7, 2019 to The Honorable Dwayne Howell, Mayor of Turbeville, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced that the town of Turbeville would receive a total of $693,700 in the near future. The funds are awarded through Community Development Block Grant funding from the Community Infrastructure Program. The funds have been designated specifically to upgrade a section of the wastewater treatment plant transmission line used for wastewater removal in and around the town of Turbeville.

“I was very pleased to receive notice from the Governor’s office that the Town of Turbeville will be receiving almost $700,000.00 from the CDBG Community Infrastructure Program,” said Johnson. “This funding will be used to upgrade a section of the wastewater treatment plant transmission lines. As a member of the General Assembly, it’s our responsibility to make sure that funding is allocated so that entities such as Turbeville can receive financial assistance on projects that are needed for the success and viability of a community. Anything that can be done to build or upgrade water and wastewater systems in a community is a great asset and it even helps with potential economic development. This funding is especially helpful for small rural communities such as Turbeville.”