TEAM Manning welcomes Tennis

Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 1:03 pm

The first group to participate in the tennis event.

South Carolina Tennis Patron Hall of FamerDomino Boulware assembled a group of tennis enthusiasts to share their love of the game of tennis with an underrepresented population in Manning, South Carolina. The goal was to introduce tennis to African American families and children through the group’s Family Tennis Fellowship event.

The team was composed of a long time Clarendon County resident, Mrs. Paulette King; Coach Calvin Woods of Columbia; and three tennis students of Coach Boulware: Arleatha Toland, Jackie Sheriod Scott, and Irma Brooks. Mrs. Toland, Mrs. Scott and Mrs. Brooks also grew up in Manning, but were not introduced to tennis until adulthood. They all wanted to share their love of tennis with their home community.