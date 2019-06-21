Nelson Inducted into Honor Fraternity

CONWAY, SC– Coastal Carolina University had 25 students join the Phi Sigma Pi national honor fraternity during the Spring 2019 semester. Among the inductees was, Alexandria Nelson, a psychology major from Manning, SC.

Phi Sigma Pi national honor fraternity is a gender-inclusive organization dedicated to promoting lifelong learning, inspiring members to lead, and cultivating lasting fraternal bonds, while always living with honor. Members have the goal of improving humanity through the principles of scholarship, leadership and fellowship.

In order to join Phi Sigma Pi, students must have completed a minimum of one semester or one quarter of collegiate work and earn a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale.