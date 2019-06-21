Manning woman charged with homicide in death of 4 month old

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged a 21-year-old Manning woman Thursday afternoon with homicide by child abuse.

In warrants released Friday, SLED agents allege that Rondasha Steward found her four-month-old son face-down and unresponsive in his crib on June 1 and “did not seek medical attention. Reports further allege that the suspect the 21-year-old suspect left the child at the home alone without notifying anyone. Other family members found the deceased infant about an hour later, reports state.

SLED agents and local law enforcement, including deputies from the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, allege that Steward’s failure to seek medical attention for the child was the direct cause of the child’s death.

Bond information was not immediately available Friday afternoon. Steward faces 20 years to life in prison, if convicted.