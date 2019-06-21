Manning earns Tree City USA Award

Last Updated: June 19, 2019 at 2:42 pm

cutline: (front row L to R) Gene Benfield, Nicole James, Carrie Trebil, Sara Ann Ayecock, Ginny Honea, Lois Edwards, Mayor Julia Nelson. Back row (L to R) Larry Williamson, Reubin Hardy

At the recent Manning City Council meeting, Mrs. Lois Edwards, Pee Dee Region Urban Forester of the South Carolina Forestry Commission, presented the Tree City USA Award to the city of Manning for continued efforts to plant trees along the streets and parks. Manning has participated for 19 years as a “Tree City”.