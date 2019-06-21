Manning City Council holds June meeting

Last Updated: June 19, 2019 at 2:37 pm

The Manning City Council held its monthly scheduled meeting Monday night. The minutes from last month’s meeting were voted on and approved by vote of the council. The City of Manning Finance Director, Mary Prince, gave the financial report for the current fiscal year. The General Fund revenues were at $3,725,658.00. The Utility Fund revenues were at $6,062,664.00. Total General Fund expenses were listed as $4,249,670.00, which is 87% of the projected budget. Total Utility Fund expenses totaled $2,794,863.00, at 83% of the budget. General Unrestricted fund had a total of $3,923,485.00, which earned an interest of $3,497.00.

The General Fund Reserve was totaled at $303,215. Utility unrestricted fund had a balance of $4,177,595.00 which earned $3,413.00 in interest. The Total Restricted accounts held a balance of $1,954,734.00.

In Special Fund Reserve checking account, a total of $96,433.00 was reported by Prince. The Total Utility Fund Notes Payable was at $17,954,946.00.

Prince also stated that the final report of the fiscal year ending in July would be prepared and reported to the council once completed.