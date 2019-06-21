Arrest made in Taco Bell Shooting

A 15 year old male has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon in a Violent Crime. His name has not been released due to the fact that he is a minor. He is in custody at Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

According to reports, two juveniles exchanged gun-fire with Timothy Muckenfuss, 20, of Santee in the parking lot of Taco Bell in Manning Friday evening at 9:40 pm. Muckenfuss was struck in the chest and attempted to leave the scene and seek medical attention at McLeod Health Clarendon Hospital. At the traffic light at Taco Bell, Muckenfuss lost consciousness, which caused the car that he was driving to crash into the trees near the intersection. He was transported via helicopter from the hospital to a trauma center and is listed in serious condition.

The other 15 year old was struck in the hip by a bullet. He was also transported to the hospital, then sent to a trauma center.

The investigation is still underway. We will continue to monitor and report as updates come in.