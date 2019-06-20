Miss SC and Miss SC Teen Live Streaming
by Nigel Johnson | June 20, 2019 10:14 am
Last Updated: June 20, 2019 at 10:18 am
The Miss South Carolina Pageant will be available for Live Stream every night of competition. There is an option to register for a specific day or the entire week. Watch our local contestants compete on the Miss South Carolina stage.
REGISTER FOR:
TUESDAY ONLY ($8.95)
WEDNESDAY ONLY ($8.95)
THURSDAY ONLY ($8.95)
FRIDAY ONLY Teen Final ($13.95)
SATURDAY ONLY Miss Final ($13.95)
ENTIRE EVENT ($27.95)
Here is the link for the Live Stream. Click here to register:
https://miss-sc-live.worldsecuresystems.com/pageant-live-stream-registration
