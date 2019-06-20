Franklin Eugene Gaughf

SUMTER – Franklin Eugene Gaughf, husband of Clara Chapell Gaughf, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia.

Born February 20, 1937, in Shingler, Georgia, he was a son of the late Charles David Gaughf and the late Verlin Mae Youngblood Champion. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and he was a retired superintendent with Sumter Utilities with 41 years of service. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife of Sumter; three sons, Franklin Eugene Gaughf, Jr. and Charles Orvis Gaughf (Mary), both of Georgia, and John Paul Gaughf of Sumter; four daughters, Tina Marie Whittington, Wanda Lisa Harris (Michael), Karen Lynn Singletary (Michael), all of Georgia, and Audrey “Sissy” Burke (Michael) of Sumter; a brother, Allen Gaughf of Georgia; a sister-in-law, Lorene Gaughf of Georgia; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Gaughf; and a son-in-law, Billy Whittington.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Banks Funeral Home, 208 N. Main Street, Sylvester, Georgia. Burial with military honors will follow in Red Oak Cemetery in Warwick, Georgia.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Banks Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Stephens Funeral Home.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 128 Stonemark Lane, Columbia, SC 29210.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.www.stephensfuneralhome.org