Senator Kevin Johnson End of Session Wrap-Up

This month, the State Legislature finished our 2019 session with conference committee meetings and final votes on this year’s budget. Included in the $9 Billion budget was everything from pay raises for state employees and teachers, to flood relief for those impacted by Hurricane Florence. After careful deliberation with our colleagues in the House, we’re excited to have passed a budget that invests in our communities, rewards our hard working citizens, and will bring good to all corners of the Palmetto State. Here are some of the highlights:

K-12 Education: This year, our teachers rallied together in record numbers to demand change to our state’s education system. We heard their concerns and we agreed— something needed to be done. K-12 education was a major focus for the Senate when we constructed the 2019-2020 budget, with an increased starting salary of first year teachers to $35,000, and a fully funded 4% pay raise for all teachers. In addition, we added $15 million to the Base Student Cost for funding for direct classroom instruction.

This budget also provides $19.3 million for 241 school bus purchases, and allocates $50 million for school district capital improvements. This is just the beginning— I’ll proudly continue my fight to better education in South Carolina when we return next year, and will always advocate for our students and teachers.

Higher Education: Now more than ever, higher education plays a crucial role in preparing folks for a competitive job market. Our universities, technical colleges, and trade schools serve as gateways to great career opportunities, and help us train a highly skilled work force for our state. Our budget aims to broaden access to higher education, preserve the institutions that have long taught South Carolinians, and to equip our instructors and students with cutting edge technology in their classrooms. This year’s budget appropriates $42 million in new, recurring funding for colleges, universities, and technical schools, to help mitigate tuition increases for our In-State students and make a college degree more obtainable. We’ve also allocated $1.6 million of new funding for need-based grants. $17 million was added for the SC Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship, which provides technical college scholarships to students seeking degrees in critical workforce areas, and to high school students who qualify for free and reduced lunches to pursue degrees in any area. The State Tech Board received $19.2 million for the ReadySC program, which will support recruitment and training efforts for industries investing in South Carolina. Companies partnered with ReadySC include Boeing, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Samsung, and Volvo. In addition, this budget designates $119 million (78% of the Capital Reserve Fund) for our colleges and universities to address the much needed maintenance and renovations to existing buildings across their campuses. Every student in South Carolina deserves the opportunity to continue their education in safe, modern facilities, taught by the very best instructors and professors. This massive investment in higher education will not only change the lives of students who will be able to attend college, but will better our entire state in the long-term.

