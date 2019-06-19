Nelson inducted into Psi Chi psychology honor society

CONWAY, SC– Alexandria Nelson, a psychology major from Manning, along with sixteen Coastal Carolina University students were inducted into the psychology honor society Psi Chi during the spring semester.

Psi Chi is an international honor society whose purpose is to encourage, stimulate, and maintain excellence in scholarship of the individual members in all fields, particularly in psychology, and to advance the science of psychology.

In order to join Psi Chi, a student must be enrolled as a major or minor in a psychology program or a program psychological in nature and have completed at least three semesters or equivalent of full-time college coursework. Students also must have completed at least nine semester credit hours or equivalent of psychology courses and have earned a cumulative GPA that is in the top 35 percent of their class.