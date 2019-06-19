Hamilton runs for House of Representatives at SC Girls State

Last week upcoming senior Nastajia Hamilton from Manning High School made waves and great accomplishments at SC GIRLS STATE. Nastajia ran for the House of Representatives.

Hamilton spoke about representation stating; “One of the biggest issues facing our nation is lack of representation. As your representative, I will make sure that everyone’s different views, different ideas, and different perspectives will be appreciated and respected.”

Hanilton was elected as a nominee and advanced to the second round. Nastajia got a postion in the House of Repersentives of SC Girls State. Manning High is extremely proud of her for earning this position.