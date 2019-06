Miss Clarendon and Miss Clarendon Teen Send off Celebration

On Tuesday, Anna Bench (Miss Clarendon) and Rosalie Summerlin (Miss Clarendon Teen) were honored at a celebration to wish them good luck at the Miss South Carolina pageant next week. The Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant is at the township auditorium in Columbia, SC June 24-29.