Clarendon County Gov. Employment Opportunities

DISPATCHER

The primary duties will include, answering and dispatching 911 emergency calls for Clarendon County Sheriff’s Dept., Fire Dept. EMS and local towns. Requires working on rotating shifts including evenings and weekends. Must be able to work under stressful situations and have the ability to work well with the public, state and local law enforcement personnel. Experience/training in computers, input data accurately. High school diploma. Successful applicant must pass local training and State certification within 1st year of employment.

PART-TIME MAINTENANCE WORKER

Performs routine maintenance and custodial tasks in the maintenance of recreational facilities and equipment for County recreation programs. Assists with the supervision of various recreational games and activities. Reports to the Maintenance Supervisor.

MECHANIC

Under occasional supervision, performs preventive maintenance on County vehicles, heavy equipment and machinery to ensure safe and proper working conditions. Tasks include but not limited to diagnosing malfunctions, installing and adjusting parts, balancing tires, mounting and removing tires, charging systems, lubricating parts, replacing filters, flushing cooling systems, adjusting brakes, changing fluid and filters, etc. Completes tasks according to specifications and requests, within specific time constraints. Uses mechanic’s tools, tire balancer, tire changer, diagnostic tools, electrical tester, hydraulic lift, press, drill, hand and power tools, etc., to accomplish daily assignments and the maintenance of diesel engines, hydraulic equipment and transmissions. Must possess a valid South Carolina driver’s license. Requires a high school diploma. Exercises care and safety in the use of equipment and tools.

HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATOR

Under occasional supervision, operates heavy equipment in the maintenance of County roads. Operates a variety of trucks and heavy equipment, which may include bulldozers, front end loaders, backhoes, bush cutters, side cutters, etc., to maintain County roads, bridges, and rights-of-way. Primary maintenance tasks include grading roads, mowing vegetation next to roads, removing trees and debris, hauling dirt and debris, digging ditches, installing drainage pipes, etc. Must be able to operate a Motor Grader. Requires a High School Diploma/GED supplemented by one to two years of experience in heavy equipment operations and road maintenance, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities. Must posses a S. C. class “B” or “A” CDL driver’s license. Reports to the Public Works Foreman.

APPRAISER II

Under occasional supervision, inspects and appraises real property in Clarendon County for ad valorem taxation using accepted methods and procedures for valuation for the Assessor’s Office and in accordance with South Carolina State law. The Appraiser II is an experienced appraisal position in the Tax Assessor’s Office requiring a South Carolina Mass Appraisal License classification or higher and works under minimal supervision to collect and analyze parcel data leading to a value decision. Duties include locating and measuring parcel information, entering and preparing data, analyzing data, valuing, preparing findings, and defending valuations. Requires an Associate’s Degree or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience as required by the Appraiser Qualifications Board that provides the legally required knowledge, skill and ability to hold a Licensed Residential classification or higher appraisal. Must possess a South Carolina Mass Appraisal License classification, or higher. Maintaining an appraisal license is an ongoing mandatory requirement for continued employment in this position. Must possess and maintain a valid South Carolina driver’s license in good standing. Reports to the Chief Appraiser.

CORRECTIONAL OFFICER

The Detention Center seeks highly motivated, responsible, and committed applicants to supervise and manage adult male and female pre-trial detainees and sentenced inmates in a secure institutional setting. Officers enforce rules, policy, laws, orders issued from the courts; and work closely with other law enforcement agencies and criminal justice professionals. Applicants must meet the following conditions: 21 years of age, clean criminal record, valid S.C. driver’s license, pass drug screen, background, and reference checks, and pass a physical fitness test. Applicants may be required to complete a TABE test at Adult Ed. as part of the hiring process. Must successfully complete Criminal Justice Academy training and obtain Basic Detention Officer Certification (Class 2 LCO) within first year of employment. Must be able to work rotating 12 hour shifts, weekends, holidays, and report for training, meetings, and emergency recall if required. Starting salary for non-certified officers is $24,706. Salary increases to $26,357 upon certification. Certified officers may be compensated at a higher starting wage depending on experience, in accordance with county guidelines. Benefits include: Police Officer’s Retirement, Paid Vacation and Sick Leave, Medical, Dental and Vision Plans, Life Insurance, Deferred Compensation Plans, Paid Holidays, Double Time Pay for Holiday Duty, Free Uniforms and Equipment, Discount Offers at Local Fitness Centers, Promotion Opportunities, Advanced Training Opportunities, Free Annual Health Screening, and more.

Applications are being accepted at the Clarendon County Administration Building, Human Resource Dept. – 411 Sunset Drive, Manning, 29102 – Monday thru Friday, 8:30 am until 5:00 pm countyhr@clarendoncountygov.org

CLARENDON COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER,WE DO NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, RELIGION, COLOR, SEX, AGE,

NATIONAL ORIGIN OR DISABILITY