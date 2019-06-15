Joshua Shorter participated in the business studies program in Europe

Last Updated: June 14, 2019 at 12:42 pm

CONWAY, SC — The Business Studies in Europe faculty-led education abroad program at Coastal Carolina University teaches students how the basic principles of management are applied in different socioeconomic environments. Eighteen CCU students took the education abroad trip this past May for credit.

They learned about different cultures in Europe (French, German, Czech and Finnish) and how they adapt to the business environment in which they operate. Students also learned about Europe’s history, culture and economy and how businesses in Europe are adapting to the integration of the European economy and to the recent financial crisis and recovery in Europe.

By traveling abroad, students gain a global perspective, visit multinational companies to examine their operation and work with European students in global teams.

Among the students on the trip:

Joshua Shorter, a Hospitality, Resort, and Tourism Management major from Turbeville, SC, 29162.

Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Coastal Carolina University offers baccalaureate degrees in 73 major fields of study. Among CCU’s 25 graduate-level programs are 21 master’s degrees, two educational specialist degrees, and the doctorates in education and marine science: coastal and marine systems science. The most popular undergraduate majors are marine science, management, exercise and sport science, communication and psychology. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

More than 10,600 students from across the country and around the world interact with a world-class faculty, and enjoy a nationally competitive NCAA I athletic program, an inspiring cultural calendar, and a tradition of community interaction that is fueled by more than 160 student clubs and organizations.

Coastal Carolina University was founded in 1954 as Coastal Carolina Junior College and became an independent state university in 1993.