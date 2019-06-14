NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Last Updated: June 14, 2019 at 9:24 am

Clarendon School District Two Budget for 2019-2020

Clarendon School District Two will hold a public hearing on the 2019-2020 fiscal year operating budget at 5:30 p.m. on June 25, 2019. There will be a designated time on the agenda for anyone who wishes to speak concerning this item. The meeting will be held at the school district office at 15 Major Drive in Manning.

The proposed millage required to support the budget for 2019-2020 is 140.17 mills.