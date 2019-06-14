Manning High Alumni Named Head Baseball Coach

Last Updated: June 13, 2019 at 3:54 pm

Jeremy Joye, head baseball coach for the Salkehatchie Indians

The USC Salkehatchie Indians have a new head coach. Manning native Jeremy Joye has been selected to fill the position at the Allendale campus. Salkehatchie Director of Athletics Jane Brewer stated that the school is thrilled to have Joye as the new head baseball coach.

“His baseball experience coupled with his familiarity with Salkehatchie and our area, as well as his energy and enthusiasm, bode well for some exciting Indian Basbeall next year and in the years to come,” said Brewer. “He loves Salkehatchie and I think that will be evident in everything he does.”

Joye graduated from Manning High School in the spring of 2001, furthering his education at USC Salkehatchie, where he played baseball under previous head coach Joe Baxter in 2003. Joye went on to earn a B.A. in early childhood education later continuing his education at Anderson University graduating in 2017 with a masters degree in early childhood education.

“Ever since I left USC Salkehatchie, I have wanted to return in some capacity,” said Joye. “The opportunity to return as head baseball coach is nothing short of a dream. I love the area and am looking forward to this next chapter of my life. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity.”

Joye began his coaching career in 2005 as an assistant coach for Manning baseball before becoming the head JV coach the following year.

Growing up, Joye was told by many people that they knew he would be voted to be on the All-Star team or would make the Varsity team because of his father, LeBon Joye. As he got older, he realized that they were correct, but in a different way.

“I did make the varsity team and the All-Star team because of my dad,” said Joye. “He always pushed me to be better. He helped me to sharpen my skills and hone my craft.”

Joye entered coaching at the college level in 2007 as an assistant coach at fellow Region X program USC Sumter, dedicating 4 seasons as an outfielder’s coach, while assisting with hitting instruction and recruiting.

In August of 2001, Joye left USC Sumter and began coaching at Spartanburg Methodist college, under head coach Tim Wallace, together they led the pioneers to three consecutive trips to the divison 1 NSCAA World Series (2012, 2013, 2014). Spending a total of eight seasons with the Pioneers, seven of those spent as a strength and conditioning coach for position players as well as pitchers.

During the summer, Joye has been involved coaching many prestigious South Carolina programs which include The Diamond Devils, The Thomasville Hi-Toms, and even The Columbia Blowfish in 2011.

Jeremy and his wife Rachel have two daughters Harper Leigh (5) and Mary Quinn (2).