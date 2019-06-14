CCTC announces Titan SPARK event
by Nigel Johnson | June 14, 2019 10:00 am
Last Updated: June 13, 2019 at 1:27 pm
Central Carolina Public Relations Department has announced their annual Titan SPARK event. It will take place Friday, June 21, from 9 am to 2 pm. The event will be held at the CCTC Main Campus at Building M400, Room M401 at the Sumter campus.
The Titan SPARK event (Student Priority Advising & Registration Kickoff) is being held for future CCTC students to receive information on completing admissions, financial aid, receive advisement, and register for classes all in one visit. Participants will learn about student support services, career services, experience student life, and tour Main Campus. The college will also offer prizes, lunch and more. Students that register for Fall Semester at Titan Spark will be entered to win a $500 scholarship. If you need more information or would like to RSVP please call 803-774-3311, emailadmisssions@cctech.edu<mailto:admisssions@cctech.edu> or visit cctech.edu/spark. Parents are welcome to attend!
