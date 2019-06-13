ManningLive

YARD SALE

by | June 13, 2019 5:05 pm

June 14 & 15

Friday & Saturday morning the Biggest yard sale ever!!!

7:00 a.m. – until

TWO HOUSES  in ONE

  • Furniture
  • Bedroom sets
  • Toys
  • Baby clothes
  • Baby items
  • Girl clothes
  • Women clothes
  • Men clothes
  • Kitchen items
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Christmas pre lit white lights slim tree
  • Collectibles
  • Anchor hocking glassware
  • Stock pile items
  • Barbie’s new in boxes (probably a 100 of them)
  • American Girl Dolls Bedding Sets
  • Towels
  • Lots of New items

456 Clearview Drive Manning SC

No comments yet.

The comments are closed.

© Copyright 2019 | Manning Live