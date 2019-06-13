YARD SALE
by Blake | June 13, 2019 5:05 pm
June 14 & 15
Friday & Saturday morning the Biggest yard sale ever!!!
7:00 a.m. – until
TWO HOUSES in ONE
- Furniture
- Bedroom sets
- Toys
- Baby clothes
- Baby items
- Girl clothes
- Women clothes
- Men clothes
- Kitchen items
- Kitchen appliances
- Christmas pre lit white lights slim tree
- Collectibles
- Anchor hocking glassware
- Stock pile items
- Barbie’s new in boxes (probably a 100 of them)
- American Girl Dolls Bedding Sets
- Towels
- Lots of New items
456 Clearview Drive Manning SC
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.