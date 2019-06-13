SC man convicted of 2014 murder of his 5 children sentenced to death
by Johnny Weeks | June 13, 2019 3:30 pm
Last Updated: June 13, 2019 at 3:31 pm
News report by WIS News
After being found guilty, the jury has announced the sentence for Tim Jones, Jr.
Jones has been sentenced to death after being found guilty on five counts of murder in the deaths of his children. The state sought the death penalty. The jury consisted of 10 women and 8 men.
Jones pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
A grand jury indicted Jones, Jr. in 2014 on five counts of murder in the deaths of his children – Mera, 8; Elias, 7; Nahtahn, 6; Gabriel, 2; and Abigail, 1. For Mera, Elias, Gabriel, and Abigail, the indictments state the children were killed “by means of strangulation and/or other violent means or instruments.”
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.