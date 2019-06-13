SC Fallen Officers Relay Run visits Manning

Five runners are participating in the six day SC Fallen Officers Relay Run of 394 miles Monday, June 10. They started the run in Darlington and will end at the SC State House Saturday. The runners will be running in memory of the 384 SC Fallen Officers and the 10 K9 Officers. Each day the staff will be calling out 65 Fallen Officers names.

Each runner will run a half marathon each day for six days.

The runners stopped in Manning at the Fallen Officers Memorial at Manning Courthouse early Tuesday morning and met with local law enforcement. After a brief break, the runners then continued their journey onto US 521 through Sumter on their way to the SC State House.