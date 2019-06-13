Local students named to Dean’s List at Clemson University

Last Updated: June 13, 2019 at 3:20 pm

CLEMSON, SC- Local students have been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the spring 2019 semester.

They are:

Victoria-Lynn Byrd of Turbeville, whose major is Biological Sciences

Holly Morgan Carlisle of Pinewood, whose major is Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management

Sara E. Culclasure of Manning, whose major is English

Emily B. Durant of Gable, whose major is Language and International Health

Maia Lauren Grams of Manning, whose major is Food Science and Human Nutrition

Huiyi Huang of Summerton, whose major is Nursing

Faith S. Pringle of Pinewood, whose major is Health Science

Lesley Ann Strickland of Manning, whose major is Biological Sciences

David Bradley Turcotte Jr. of Summerton, whose major is Landscape Architecture

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.