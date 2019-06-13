Local students named to Dean’s List at Clemson University
by Johnny Weeks | June 13, 2019 2:30 pm
June 13, 2019
CLEMSON, SC- Local students have been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the spring 2019 semester.
They are:
Victoria-Lynn Byrd of Turbeville, whose major is Biological Sciences
Holly Morgan Carlisle of Pinewood, whose major is Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management
Sara E. Culclasure of Manning, whose major is English
Emily B. Durant of Gable, whose major is Language and International Health
Maia Lauren Grams of Manning, whose major is Food Science and Human Nutrition
Huiyi Huang of Summerton, whose major is Nursing
Faith S. Pringle of Pinewood, whose major is Health Science
Lesley Ann Strickland of Manning, whose major is Biological Sciences
David Bradley Turcotte Jr. of Summerton, whose major is Landscape Architecture
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
