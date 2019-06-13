ManningLive

LMA students elected to be Mayor at Boys State

by | June 13, 2019 2:31 pm

Last Updated: June 13, 2019 at 3:54 pm

Bryson Woodard, a rising senior at Laurence Manning Academy, was elected  Mayor Pro Tem for the city of Coosahatchie. He also won the election for County Councilmen At-Large for Moultrie County.   Bryson is representing  American Legion Post 68 in Manning.

W Barrineau, also a rising senior at Laurence Manning Academy, was elected mayor of the city of Catawba.  W is representing Black River American Legion Post 149 in New Zion.

