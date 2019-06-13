Harvin Clarendon County Library Summer Programs

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:18 pm

The Harvin Clarendon County Library has organized free programs open to the public to help with keeping the mind and body active for the summer. The goal of this program is to encourage library visits and reading during the summer. Through these programs, they want to show not only children, but teens and adults that reading can be fun during the summer. For children and teens specifically, the programs are designed to be fun so that they can retain the information they learned over the school year. Director Charlotte Johnston feels very strongly about the schedule of programs available.

“This is an opportunity that they can read something that they are interested in instead of reading something they are required to read for an assignment.” Johnston said, “when they are in school they may have to read a biography, but during the summer they may want to read a mystery.”

The library’s theme for this year’s program is “A Universe of Stories” which was selected by an organization called the Collaborative Summer Library Program. They are a national nonprofit organization that puts on a summer program across the country. The summer program has something for all ages. There will be different craft activities that are Space themed, along with a movie night and a teen lock-in at the library for teenagers twelve to eightteen years old.

For the younger children, one of the most popular events are the weekly story times according to Melissa Cooper from the children’s department.

“The weekly story time is offered to children from birth to seven years old. I pick fun stories for the kids that I read aloud.” Cooper said, “We also have music, so the children can dance and move around. One of the children’s favorite parts is when we have bubbles. They love the bubbles.”

Also, the library will be offering the summer reading club where children, teens, and adults can sign up and win prizes for reaching their reading goals. Each age group has different goals to reach in order to receive the prize. With the library offering so many opportunities for children, teens, and adults are making their stamp on summer reading fun. For more information, you can visit their website at www.ClarendonCountyLibrary.com or www.ManningLive.com for dates and events.