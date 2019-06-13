Council approves balanced budget for 2019-20 fiscal year

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 10:01 pm

The Clarendon County Council held its monthly meeting at the county council chambers Monday afternoon. The third and final reading of the proposed budget was discussed and voted on with a favorable vote by the council.

Lynden Anthony, Chief Financial Officer for Clarendon County, spoke to the council and thanked all parties involved in producing the final and balanced budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year. Anthony said that the allowed millage of 2.44% increase for County operations was contained in the budget. He also said that the 2% cost of living raise was listed for all county employees. According to the final approved budget, the total General Fund revenues and expenses are anticipated to be $21,853,900, which was an increase of $565,451 or 2.66% from the current year.

Also documented was an increase of four mils for Clarendon County Fire Department. The total operating expense for the Fire Dept was listed at $3,568,550. The additional request of $150,000 was approved to be used to complete the new Wyboo sub-station, which is already under construction.

The budget called for the county to borrow an amount not to exceed $500,000 to be used for vehicles within the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, Public works, and equipment to be used at the landfill.

Anthony went on to state that the total appropriations for the county was $27,675,711.

The Clarendon County Accommodations Tax Fund was also discussed by Anthony. A request to authorize funding to the Clarendon Chamber of Commerce for FY2020 in the amount of $52,000 was approved. A request to authorize $5,000 in funding to Santee Cooper Country was approved to be used for out-of-area promotional activities was approved.

A request to authorize $46,500 in funding under County control for the operation and maintenance of the I-95 Exit 119 beautification project was approved. Also requested and approved was the authorization for $10,000 in funding to be given to Summerton Revitalization Committee for promotional activities associated with the 2019 Duck Fest coming later this year. Funding in the amount of $2,000 was requested and approved to the Turbeville Business & Professional Association for out-of-area marketing and promotion for 2020 Puddin Swamp Festival in the spring.

Tiffany Myers, Clarendon County Director of Tourism, gave a presentation related to the Chamber of Commerce’s tourism promotional activities and and accounting. She also requested $43,500 in funding to the Clarendon Chamber of Commerce for its ongoing tourism promotion program in FY 2020, which was voted on and approved.

Nelson Walker, Chamber of Commerce Committee Member, asked the council to authorize funding in the amount of $75,000 for the Chamber of Commerce for sponsorship fees associated with 2020 Bass Master Elite fishing tournament on Lake Marion. This request was voted on approved.