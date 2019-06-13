Clarendon County Council on Aging receives $40,000

Last Updated: June 12, 2019 at 9:45 pm

Senator Kevin Johnson presented a check for $40,000 to the Clarendon County Council on Aging at their office. Senator Johnson says that this money was factored into the budget for the current 2018-19 fiscal year. He also said that he was glad that he is in a position to help such a worthy cause that provides superior services to the senior citizens of Clarendon County.

“I was happy to visit the Clarendon County Council on Aging this morning and to present them with a check for $40,000.00 from the State of South Carolina,” said Johnson. “This is money that I requested in the state budget for them as they continue provide much needed assistance and quality services to our senior citizens.”

Johnson also gave thanks to the other members of the Clarendon County Legislative Delegation, Representative Robert Ridgeway and Representative Cezar McKnight for their help in getting this funding request approved.

Clarendon County Council on Aging (CCCOA), a nonprofit agency, provides programs and services at sites in Manning, Summerton, and Paxville to promote the well-being of older adult residents of Clarendon County. Services include: on-site group meals, home-delivered meals, recreational activities and trips, health and wellness programs, Bible study, jazz/tap dance classes, and other leisure activities. Staff can often provide referrals to local resources for client needs that the Council on Aging cannot fill.

CCCOA office/Manning Senior Center are open 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m, Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday. Summerton Senior Center is open 8:30am – 2:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Funding for this center is through donations, as well as State and Federal programs.