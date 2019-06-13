The Clarendon Club is pleased to announce that their request has been approved, by the Palmetto Pride Adopt-A-Highway Program, to adopt a portion of road S-14-400 (Dingle Pond Road) and all of road S-14-674 (Benton Road). Adopt-A-Highway’s mission of “eradicating litter and promoting beautification in our great state” is exactly what we plan to do by partnering with the residents of our local community.

“South Carolina has beautiful landscapes – from the lush green mountains to the coastal waterways. Our communities are surrounded by lakes, rivers, mountains, farmlands, national forests and state parks. We live here, work here and play here.” –PalmettoPride.OrgThey

They invite you to join them for the first Adopt-A-Highway Trash Pick-Up Day in our neck of the woods on Saturday, July 27th at 8AM (weather permitting). Water, trash bags, gloves and safety vests (sizes Small – 2XL) will be provided. See their Facebook Event for more details. Check out the following link for more information on South Carolina’s Adopt-A-Highway Program: https://www.palmettopride.org/…/pickup-pro…/adopt-a-highway/