Local high school students elected into mayoral roles at P.G.S. program

Last Updated: June 11, 2019 at 4:45 pm

The 73rd session of the American Legion Auxiliary Palmetto Girls State program recently announced the elected mayors of its individual cities on Monday, June 10. The week-long leadership program welcomed 650 rising high school seniors from across the state of South Carolina to experience governmental procedure by simulating political campaigns, elections and the political process.

Upon their arrival, each delegate is assigned to a “city” and on the first night of the program, each city elects a mayor. Mayors were sworn into office on Monday morning.

Two local recent high school graduates were selected to be mayors of the 73rd session of Palmetto Girls State.

Reilly Ray from Laurence Manning Academy was elected to be Mayor of Sherard City.

Breanna Boykin from Laurence Manning Academy was elected to be Mayor of Spearman City.

Throughout the remainder of the week, the mayor of each city will participate in various leadership roles within city activities.The delegates also learn about the principles of citizenship and public service from guest speakers, expert panels and staff members.Additional elections will also be held as the delegates of this year’s program create local governments, devise political party platforms and ultimately elect a Senate, a House of Representatives and state constitutional officers.