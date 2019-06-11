H. Thomas (Tom) Swilley

Myrtle Beach- H. Thomas (Tom) Swilley, long time pastor (47 yrs.) and a denominational leader, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born March 12, 1939 the son of the late Horace Floyd and Azalee Elizabeth Swilley.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by his sister, Mary Frances Barnhill.

Pastor Tom was a native of Summerton, SC. He was a graduate of Carlisle Military School, International Bible Institute, and International Seminary of Plymouth, Florida. He graduated with a Bachelor of Ministry and Master of Theology degrees. He also was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Bible studies from International Seminary.

Pastor Tom served churches in Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina for forty-seven years in four pastorates. He served Elam Egypt Baptist Church, Antioch Baptist Church, Cedar Grove Baptist Church and was interim pastor in two churches Clarendon Baptist (NC) and Kingston Baptist (Conway). He served the South Carolina Baptist convention two terms as Chairman of the Executive Board and Moderator of the Middle Baptist Association in Sylvania, Georgia. Pastor Tom was a mission minded and evangelistic pastor. He preached in over 200 revivals in 10 states during his days as a pastor. After retiring in 2011, he has served two churches as an interim pastor.

He is survived by his wife, Norvelle (Dibbie) Swilley, five children, Floyd Swilley (Laurel), Libbi Sheridan (Pete), Kim Edwards (Jerry), Jean Coombs (Jeff) and Kerry Braxton; twenty grandchildren and twenty- three great grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach with Rev. Bruce Crawford, Rev. Scott Enzor and Rev. Ryan Edwards officiating. Burial was held after the service.

Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC was in charge of arrangements.