WILLIAM F HUNTER

William (Bill) F Hunter, age 84, husband of Theresa Hunter, died June 8that his home in Manning, South Carolina.

He was born June 21, 1934, in Amber Terrace, New Jersey. He was formerly a resident of Sewell, Harrisonville and Williamstown NJ. Bill was a veteran and Honorably Discharged from the Army after serving during the of the Korean Conflict/Peace Era.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Theresa (Terry) Hunter; a daughter, Vicki England; grandchildren – William England, Nicholas England, Heather Shook (Norm), and Vanessa Hunter. Bill was predeceased by his son Randy, daughter Monica, and grandson Brett Hunter.

Bill worked 43 years for Acme. He was an excellent golfer, great bowler, and loved horseback riding.

A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held Saturday, June 15, at 11am, at NHC Healthcare, 1018 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.