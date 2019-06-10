SC Fallen Officers Run will be coming through Manning

Last Updated: June 10, 2019 at 8:39 pm

Five runners will start the six day SC Fallen Officer’s Relay Run of 394 miles Monday, June 10. They will start in Darlington and end at the SC State Ho use that Saturday. The runners will be running in memory of the 384 SC Fallen Officers and the 10 K9 Officers. Each day the staff will be calling out 65 Fallen Officers names.

Each runner will run a half marathon each day for six days.