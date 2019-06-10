JAMES DOYLE TREASTER

James Doyle “Butch” Treaster, 60, husband of Cynthia Tidwell Treaster, died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his home.

Born July 22, 1958, in Sumter, he was a son of Alice McLeod Martin and the late Stanley Lee Treaster. He was a US Army veteran, a member of the Army National Guard and Lakewood Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of Manning; his mother of Sumter; a son, Danny Treaster of Florence; two brothers, Stanley Treaster (Sandy) of Sumter and Don Treaster of Manning; four granddaughters; and two stepsons, Jason Barfield (June) of Virginia and Timothy Barfield of Manning.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Martin.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Darryl Davids officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1567 Harbor House Drive, Manning.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Florence National Cemetery.