Perry G. Murray
by Nigel Johnson | June 7, 2019 12:41 pm
Columbia -On Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Perry Glen Murray, husband of Cynthia Davis-Murray, died at Prisma Health Richland.
Born on June 9, 1957, in Manning, he was a son of the late James and Josphine Gibson Murray.
A service celebrating his life will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 1:00pm from the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 14362 Raccoon Rd., Bloomville Community of Manning where the Pastor, Rev. Jonathan Mouzon, will bring words of hope. The service of committal will follow in the Murray family plot located in the Junky Yard Cemetery located in the Foreston Community of Manning.
Public viewing will take place from 4:00-7:00pm at the Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home Chapel, 222 West Boyce St.
The family is receiving relatives and friends at the residence.
Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is in charge of these services. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.flemingdelaine.com or f
lemingdelaine@aol.com.
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.