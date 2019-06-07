More than 2,000 CCU students named to Dean’s List for Spring 2019

Last Updated: June 5, 2019 at 1:25 pm

More than 2,000 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. That’s nearly 20 percent of the student body with a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the spring semester.

Of the dean’s list recipients, 616 are freshmen, 444 are sophomores, 477 are juniors and 522 are seniors. An additional 774 students were named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester.

Among the students earning recognition on the Dean’s List:

Cotie J. Alsbrooks, a Marine Science major from Manning, SC,

