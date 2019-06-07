HARRIET LAVERNE LEE PATE

Last Updated: June 7, 2019 at 1:07 pm

SUMMERTON – Harriet Laverne Lee Pate, 86, died Thursday, June 06, 2019, at Lake Marion Nursing Facility.

Born October 17, 1932, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late Jacob Wilbur Lee and the late Sylvia Snyder Lee Cartledge. She was a member of Manning First Baptist Church.

She is survived by four daughters, Terry P. Grisillo (Michael) of Summerton, Harriet P. Lowder (Robert) of Manning, Jeannie P. Myers (Rick) of Latta and Betty Jo P. Sneed (Kevin) of Mt. Pleasant; two brothers, Bennie Cartledge (Jeannie) and Kyser Cartledge (Margie), both of Covington, Georgia; three sisters, Sylvia Ann Anderson of Williston, Helen Carter (Ed) and Shirley Loebig (George), both of Covington, Georgia; ten grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbur Wilson Lee.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Phillip Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in the Snyder-Price Cemetery (Clarendon Memorial Gardens).

Pallbearers will be Randy Lowder, Jason Lowder, Jon Grisillo, Lee Myers, Lance Jenkinson and Justin Price.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Manning First Baptist Church, 36 W. Boyce Street, Manning, SC 29102.