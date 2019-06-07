Camp Happy Days 2019 to be held June 30-July 6

Last Updated: June 7, 2019 at 10:50 am

by JOHNNY WEEKS

jweeks.editor.mt@gmail.com

Camp Bob Cooper will soon be buzzing with the sounds of children enjoying summer camp on the shores of Lake Marion. Camp Happy Days is an annual event that is solely for children ages 4 to 16 diagnosed with cancer, along with their siblings. Siblings of children that passed away due to cancer are also invited to come and enjoy the fun experience.

The home office for the camp is in Charleston and is named Camp Happy Days charity. It is a 501(c)(3) organization, with a mission to “offer support and encouragement to children diagnosed with cancer and their families by providing cost-free year-round programs, special events and access to crisis resources,” according to its website www.camphappydays.org

One of the local driving forces that provides support for the camp is Bill Ellis. He and a group of friends affectionately known as “The Peanut Gang” started out by boiling peanuts to give to the children who attended the camp. As the years went by, they became more involved in fundraising at a much higher level. Ellis asks for donations from various organizations to offset the cost, which is completely free for the campers. The average cost for a child to attend is roughly $700 per week. Ellis also enlists the help from donors to prepare special gift bags to be given to the camper. Items such as sunscreen, flashlights, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hats, t-shirts, pencils, paper and other promotional items can be included.

The first Camp Happy Days was held more than 30 years ago. Ellis became involved back in 1993 by boiling peanuts with other volunteers. After retirement in 2000, Ellis moved to Manning and currently lives near Camp Bob Cooper. His assistance has been instrumental in the success of the camp’s ability to help so many children over the years.

“We do this for the kids because many of them have never really had a childhood due to being sick,” said Ellis. “Our purpose is to try to give them a regular week to enjoy being at camp away from hospitals and treatments.”

The week long camp is busy from start to finish with activities, such as swimming, rock climbing, team building, talent shows and art classes. The camp also hosts a prom for the campers, which is one of the highlights of the week. For the prom, local beauticians such as Andrea Killman donate their time and assist with hair, makeup and manicures. With the prom being held on July 4, there is a shortage of volunteers. Killman is asking for more volunteers to help with the prom attendees. If you are willing, please call Andrea Killman at (803)460-5077.

Volunteers are always welcome to sign up on the website www.camphappydays.org. Over 300 volunteers were in attendance last year. But more are needed. Medical staff will be on hand and available if needed.

For further information, please see the above website, or call Bill Ellis at (803)460-7666. If you would like to mail a donation in the form of a check or money order, please send to:

Bill Ellis

1358 Sportsman Drive

Manning, SC 29102