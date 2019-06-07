Clarendon County Council on Aging receives $40,000 grant

Senator Kevin Johnson presented a check for $40,000 to the Clarendon County Council on Aging at their office. Senator Johnson says that this money was factored into the budget for the current 2018-19 fiscal year. He also said that he was glad that he is in a position to help such a worthy cause that provides superior services to the senior citizens of Clarendon County.