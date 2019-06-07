Brian Mance’s Tailgating Fundraiser to be held

by JOHNNY WEEKS

In the blink of an eye, our lives can change drastically with little to no notice at all. Unfortunately, the results can seem to be devastating with little hope of a good outcome. But instead of giving up, some people will put all of their energy towards the glimmer of hope that they can recover from the ordeal and defy all odds. Brian Mance, star football player and alumni of Manning High School, can relate to that situation.

Mance and his family visited with family for the Fourth of July in 2016. On the way home, Mance started to experience a severe headache. As the pain increased, he and his wife made the decision to go to the emergency room to see a doctor. By the time they arrived, Mance was unable to walk. He would spend days in the hospital while the doctors tried to figure out what was going on. Eventually, the doctors diagnosed Mance with having neurosarcoidosis, which is a rare autoimmune disorder. At first, Mance was almost completely paralyzed. Gradually, he has regained limited use of his arms. Mance attends physical therapy when possible. But to do this, his wife must rent a special van that will accommodate him and his wheelchair. The expenses related to the rental have proven to be difficult to manage. An appointment can take days of preparation to ensure he is able to attend. But when the rental company doesn’t have a van available, he has no choice but to miss the therapy or doctor’s appointment that he desperately needs.

Mance has seen improvements in his abilities and reached goals that seemed impossible a year ago. This progress has motivated him to work even harder every day to get stronger. Last week, Mance was able to stand for the first time since 2016 with assistance. He said that it was brief, but was definitely “a step in the right direction.”

Another motivation for Mance to work harder is his son, Jaden, age 4. The young Mance plays soccer and t-ball and wants his dad to watch his games. But unfortunately, the necessary transportation needs are difficult at times.

A Go Fund Me page was established to collect donations to be used towards the purchase of a van for Mance. Local residents have also organized fundraisers on Mance’s behalf to offset the potential cost of the van.

“The van will help me to get the intense physical therapy that I need,” said Mance. “The closest advanced therapy clinics are in Charlotte or Greenville. It takes about an hour to drive to either one. And a van would also enable me to attend my son’s school events and sporting events.” Mance says that his wish is to return a sense of normalcy to the lives of him and his loved ones. He greatly misses being able to enjoy activities with his family.

Some residents of Manning have recently organized a fundraiser to help Mance with his ordeal. The name of the event is Brian Mance’s Tailgating Fundraiser to be held July 13. It will be located in the gym of Manning Elementary School on the left side of the facility. Food will be served from 5pm until 8pm. Tickets will be $15 person if purchased in advance, or $20 on the day of the event.

100% of the profits will go to Mance to be applied towards the purchase of a specialty van. A checking account will be open at The Bank of Clarendon for anyone who would like to make a donation. All checks must be made out to Brian Mance Fundraiser. For more information on making a donation, please ask for assistance with customer service at the bank.

The organizers are asking for donations to make this fundraiser a success. In order to do this, the public is asked to prepare food or dishes and have them at the gym no later than 4pm on the day of the event. Items such as desserts, sides, pastas, chips, crackers, dips, drinks or meat are greatly appreciated. Also needed will be plates, napkins, utensils and cups.

There will be a silent auction on the day of the event. If anyone would like to donate items to be auctioned, please contact Lorie McDaniel at (803)460-4149. She can also answer any other questions about the fundraiser. The other organizers are Todd English, Courtney Holladay and Stephanie Casselman.More information is available on Facebook listed as “Brian Mance’s Tailgating Fundraiser.”

Mance said that if anyone would like to be in touch with him or watch his progress, he is on Instagram and twitter listed under the name @therealbmance.