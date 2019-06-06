Local cadets receive Bronze Medal

by JOHNNY WEEKS

Sons of the American Revolution Thomas Alexander Blackmon, President of the Colonel Matthew Singleton Chapter, presented both cadets with the Bronze SAR Medal along with a citation, which declares:

Awarded in recognition of outstanding leadership qualities, military bearing and excellence, thus exemplifying the high ideals and principles which motivated and sustained our patriot ancestors.

From Manning High School’s SC-931st AFJROTC Unit, C/MSgt. Kevin Crews (Photo Courtesy of MSgt Ward, USAF, Retired)

From Scotts Branch High School’s Eagle Battalion AJROTC Unit, C/Maj. Rashon Green (Photo Courtesy of Sgt. Schneider, SC Army NG)