James Edward Barwick

Manning – James Edward “Bubba” Barwick, 49, husband of Anne Turner “Little Bit” Barwick, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland.

Born July 20, 1969, in Sumter, he was a son of the late Edward Robert Turner and the late Minnie Elizabeth Mooneyham Barwick. Mr. Barwick owned and operated Barwick Movers. Prior to starting his own business, he worked with Merchant Iron Works for a number of years.

Survivors include his wife of Manning; four children; Robert Barwick (Brianna) and Justin Turner both of Paxville, Aubrey Daley of Lexington, and Cameron Holloway of Sumter; one granddaughter, Maddison Cribb; one brother, Marion “Willie” Barwick (Michelle) of Sumter; one sister, Catherine “Lisa” Simmons (Mike) of Sumter; and a number of two nieces. Katelynn Barwick and Erica Simmons; and great nieces and nephews, Remington, Mya, Marcus, Sincere, Tyrell, DJ, and Aniyah.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Edward Barwick, and George Robert Barwick.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Morris officiating. Burial will be in the Sumter Cemetery.

The family will receive friend from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home, 1555 Ethan Stone Road, Manning.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 190 Knox Abbott Dr., Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the services.