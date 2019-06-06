Clarendon School District 1 Seamless Summer Feed Program
by Nigel Johnson | June 6, 2019 3:23 pm
Clarendon School District One, along with the Food and Nutrition Department, is pleased to invite your organization to join us in the Seamless Summer Option Feed Program, which is being sponsored this summer. The program will operate as follows:
Dates:
Monday – Thursday, June 10- July 25, 2019
(With the exception of the week of July 1-5, 2019)
Locations:
St. Paul Elementary School
Summerton Early Childhood
*ALL meals must be consumed at one of the above locations.
Time:
Breakfast: 8:00am – 9:00am
Lunch: 11:00am – 12:30pm
Who’s Entitled?
Anyone up to the age of 18 years old
Contact:
If you have any questions or need further information or are interested in participating in this program, please contact:
Brenda Gist, Director of the Office of Food and Nutrition
(803)485-2325 EXT. 114
Shaneena Black, Administrative Assistant, Office of Food and Nutrition
(803)485-2325 EXT. 115
###
No comments yet.
The comments are closed.