Clarendon School District 1 Seamless Summer Feed Program

Clarendon School District One, along with the Food and Nutrition Department, is pleased to invite your organization to join us in the Seamless Summer Option Feed Program, which is being sponsored this summer. The program will operate as follows:

Dates:

Monday – Thursday, June 10- July 25, 2019

(With the exception of the week of July 1-5, 2019)

Locations:

St. Paul Elementary School

Summerton Early Childhood

*ALL meals must be consumed at one of the above locations.

Time:

Breakfast: 8:00am – 9:00am

Lunch: 11:00am – 12:30pm

Who’s Entitled?

Anyone up to the age of 18 years old

Contact:

If you have any questions or need further information or are interested in participating in this program, please contact:

Brenda Gist, Director of the Office of Food and Nutrition

(803)485-2325 EXT. 114

Shaneena Black, Administrative Assistant, Office of Food and Nutrition

(803)485-2325 EXT. 115

