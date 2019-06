Azalea Garden Club

Wanda Johnson, a member of the Azalea Garden Club, displaying a flower arrangement that she created. The Azalea Garden Club created 40 arrangements that they distributed to the community acknowledging National Garden Club week.

Edna Ellis, a member of the Azalea Garden Club also helped with the flower arrangements and delivery to various businesses.